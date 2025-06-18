HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urogen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.40. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.68% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,395.86. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

