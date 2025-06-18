GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 260,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $307.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

