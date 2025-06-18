GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,830,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $213.94 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

