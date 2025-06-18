Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 632 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

