Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
