Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

