Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.