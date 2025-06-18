Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 525.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,245 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

