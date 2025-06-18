Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5%

GOODO stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.