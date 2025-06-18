Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5%
GOODO stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $22.42.
About Gladstone Commercial
