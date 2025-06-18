Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 93.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 78.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

