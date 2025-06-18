Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

