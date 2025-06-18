Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLG. Wall Street Zen lowered Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flagstar Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.