Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

