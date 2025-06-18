Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.