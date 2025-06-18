Essex Savings Bank Has $1.02 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

