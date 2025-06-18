Essex Savings Bank Buys 317 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

