Dunhill Financial LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

