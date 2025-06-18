DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Jul 25 Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
