DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Jul 25 Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

