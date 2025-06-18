Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management cut its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,265,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,645,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

