DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $381,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

