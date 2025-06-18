DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

