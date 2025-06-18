DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 3.8%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

