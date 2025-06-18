Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 31.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) traded down 31.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13. 130,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 18,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Devonian Health Group Company Profile
Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.
