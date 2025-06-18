CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 108.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $219.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.95.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

