CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,047 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.96% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,829. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $279,200 over the last 90 days. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

