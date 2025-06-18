Cushing Capital Partners LLC Invests $759,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

