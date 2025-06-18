Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

