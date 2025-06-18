Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,690,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

