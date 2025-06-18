Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124,726 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 3,049,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,734,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,495,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,659,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,274,000 after buying an additional 91,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

