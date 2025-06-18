Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,953 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 559,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.