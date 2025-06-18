Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

