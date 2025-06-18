Colorado Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Stanich Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 301,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

