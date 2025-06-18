Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CODA opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.66. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Coda Octopus Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

