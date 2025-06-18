Clarius Group LLC Buys 33 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total transaction of $6,149,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,714 shares in the company, valued at $210,947,363.34. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,737 shares of company stock worth $29,797,795. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $777.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.81, a PEG ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $679.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

