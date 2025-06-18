Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.