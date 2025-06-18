CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 12,801 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,722,000 after buying an additional 435,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

