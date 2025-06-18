CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.