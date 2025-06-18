Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,537,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 681,120 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

