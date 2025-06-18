Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.25.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Stock Down 1.1%

Cable One stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41. Cable One has a 12 month low of $127.28 and a 12 month high of $437.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.