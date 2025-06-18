Broderick Brian C Has $21.30 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $558.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

