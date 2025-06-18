Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Head to Head Survey

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -13.13% -2,054.56% -26.99% Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $60.82 million 0.42 -$8.33 million ($0.50) -3.08 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of -1.76, meaning that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

