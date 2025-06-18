BostonPremier Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

