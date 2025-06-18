BitTorrent-New Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $614.07 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000372 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000065 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $9,285,494.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

