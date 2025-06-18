Bfsg LLC Sells 96 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 4.1%

TMUS stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $251.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.