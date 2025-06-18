Bfsg LLC Sells 704 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

