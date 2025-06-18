Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

