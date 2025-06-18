Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

