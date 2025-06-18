Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Beyond Air updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Air Trading Up 58.7%
Shares of XAIR stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.23. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
Beyond Air Company Profile
