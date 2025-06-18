Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Beyond Air updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Air Trading Up 58.7%

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.23. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.