Best Small Cap Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, Robin Energy, Houston American Energy, Spring Valley Acquisition, and SharpLink Gaming are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds can vary by market or index provider. Because these firms are often in earlier stages of growth, they may offer higher potential returns over time but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk than large-cap stocks. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios for diversification and the chance of outsized long-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $27.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,662,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,199,574. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $138.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,683,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,258,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,769,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

NASDAQ:RBNE traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 101,527,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,049. Robin Energy has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Houston American Energy (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

NYSE:HUSA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 28,706,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,098. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ:SV traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 9,819,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $23.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 41,023,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,537. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

