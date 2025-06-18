Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize materials, devices and systems engineered at the nanometer scale. These firms operate across sectors—such as electronics, healthcare, energy and materials science—leveraging molecular or atomic-level innovations to create novel products or improve performance. Investing in nanotechnology stocks can offer high growth potential but also carries risk due to significant R&D costs and regulatory uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. 37,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 70,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 163,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $41.50.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,564. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

